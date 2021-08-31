BRS News: ADApass update at 29 August

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

Additional Entry Restrictions To Indoor Areas – 29th August 2021

As can be seen from the attached graphic the Government has now introduced the ADAPASS scheme in Lefkosa from Friday 27th August and plans to roll the requirements out to other Districts in the coming days.

These measures are for INDOOR activity and the most common of these will be allowed for those members who are vaccinated or who have recovered from the virus. Others will require a PCR/Antigen test for the appropriate period prior for entering an indoor venue, and this will include Supermarkets.

If, for the time being you have not been able to obtain your ADAPASS record then the advice is to carry your vaccination cards and passports to gain entry.

As we receive additional information we will circulate it immediately.

Editor’s Note: Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp