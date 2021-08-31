All square in Famagusta for Esentepe

By Richard Beale….

League 1 rivals Çanakkale and Esentepe fought out an entertaining draw on Sunday on a warm balmy evening in Famagusta.

Result : ÇANAKKALE TSK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 2 (friendly match).

Muharrem Döveç Stadium, Famagusta – Sunday August 29th.

Since my last visit to the Muharrem Döveç Stadium, quite near the newish shopping mall in Famagusta, the ground has not altered, it’s still as run down as before in need of some TLC. Çanakkale are one of the poorest clubs in League 1 relying on bringing youth through and together with a couple of seasoned journeymen they always are favourites to be relegated but somehow just managed to avoid the drop every season. Good, as I like Çanakkake their team and supporters always make you feel very welcome.

The match itself was quite entertaining, both goalkeepers saved their respective teams at various stages, there was plenty of effort and endeavour but what was lacking was a little finesse. This was probably down to the playing surface which catches quite a few teams out due to its uneven bounce.

Esentepe started very brightly and forward Furkan Zengin almost created something out of nothing in the 8th minute with a half scissor kick volley which brought a good save out of the Çanakkale goalkeeper Ibrahim pushing the ball over for a corner.

Esentepe’s early pressure paid off and they took the lead in the 11th minute, when Emrah on the right did well to control the ball and cross to Furkan who couldn’t get away a shot, instead the ball rolled back to SALIH KARAL whose shot the diving Ibrahim managed to push onto the crossbar but unfortunately for him it bounced down into the net.

Not to be outdone Yunus capitalised when Esentepe lost possession on the left and his low hard shot to the near post was only thwarted by Goalkeeper Tuğrul sticking out a foot at the last moment.

Yunus was unlucky again in the 22nd minute when he had a double effort doubly saved by Tuğrul. His first effort an overhead kick was blocked by the goalkeeper back to Yunus on the floor he managed to get a header which was gratefully scrambled away by Tuğrul.

The water break couldn’t come quick enough for Esentepe but after that Çanakkale piled on the pressure pinning Esentepe back in their own half. In the 34th minute they equalised through YUNUS KALAYCI from the penalty spot after Devran had fouled his opponent. 1-1

Esentepe were struggling far too often, giving the ball away and failing to find players with poor passing.

Çanakkale deservedly took the lead just before the break when their best player HASAN ÇAĞKAN ÇAKA (who had tormented Esentepe all afternoon) received the ball on the right with his marker Emek all at sea and beat Tuğrul with a cross shot . HALF TIME SCORE: 2-1

Esentepe Coach Kılıç Ali had seen enough, hauling off 6 players during the interval.

This seemed to have the desired effect as Esentepe took a firm grip on the match and came close to scoring on a number of occasions.

In the first minute of the half Ege on the left crossed to Hüseyin whose low drive was held by the diving Ibrahim. A Hüseyin cross from the left was powerfully headed over the bar by Hürkan.

Good work on the right by Emrah found Furkan in the box who hit a first time shot just pass the diving goalkeeper.

Esentepe pressure was finally rewarded in the 60th minute when they equalised through EMRAH, who was rewarded for a hard working performance hitting a first time shot past Ibrahim. 2-2

Esentepe continued to look for the winner Hürkan again headed powerfully over the bar from a Hüseyin corner and the same player had a fierce drive just wide in the 70th minute.

Then there was a water break and again it was Çanakkale’s turn to put Esentepe under pressure, Tuğrul did well to push a Yunus free kick around the near post for a corner. The rest of the match in fading light was played in Esentepe’s half as Çanakkale piled forward.

Esentepe nearly snatched it in the closing minutes though when Ege had a shot parried by the diving Ibrahim to Trialist Kemal who bundled the ball in. Justice was done however as the goal was ruled out for offside, a draw was the right result : FULL TIME SCORE: 2-2.

For Çanakkale their two most experienced players YUNUS and HASAN ÇAĞKAN were their best players.

Esentepe were unable to play their passing game and had to grind out a result. Emrah put in a hardworking performance and was rewarded with a goal. Hürkan on as a replacement had a good 45 minutes. My Man of the Match was Goalkeeper TUĞRUL who kept Esentepe in the match even though some of his saves were unorthodox!

ESENTEPE TEAM : TUĞRUL (Görkem 75) : Devran (Mahmut 75), Nersin (Şenol 45), Gürkan Demir (Okan Kibir 45), Emek (Asif 45) : Salih (Hüseyin 45), Ilyas (Salih 61), Semih (Hürkan 45) Emre: Furkan (Ege 61), Emrah (Kemal T 61).