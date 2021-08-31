Author Dr. Tomgüsehan presents new novel to Mayor Güngördü.

Turkish Cypriot Author Dr. Turgül Tomgüsehan visited Girne Municipality Service Building and presented his second novel, “Island Darkness”, to Girne Mayor Güngördü.

Dr. Tomgüsehan commented that the attention given to art and culture by Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, is very important for the people of Girne. He thanked the Mayor for his contribution to the development of Girne in the fields of art and culture. Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, expressed his happiness at Dr. Tomgüsehan’s visit and said, “Societies that do not know their past cannot direct their future. I would like to thank our famous author, Dr. Turgül Tomgüsehan for his presentation”.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality