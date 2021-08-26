Roger Handley : Rest in Peace

By Margaret Sheard ….

We were sad to learn via a message from the Cyprus Veterans 1955-59 of the death of Roger Handley after a long fight with dementia. CyprusScene send condolences to Roger’s family and friends.

I am giving below some information about Roger when we met him in 2012 at the Royal British Legion, Kyrenia Branch, Remembrance Sunday service. This was probably the first time, and were always pleased to see him during the following years. I found him to be a very modest and quiet man who was always so very smartly dressed.

“ Remembrance Sunday – 2012 at Old British Cemetery, Kyrenia

During the afternoon there was a presentation of a banner from Roger Handley, ex Royal Corps of Signals, and he proudly took it around the dining room for a closer look by the members. It was indeed a work of art and must have taken weeks if not months to complete. Brian Thomas had told us when the banner was presented that Roger had come to Cyprus for the last 4 years and each time he brought a banner for the RBL.

I spoke to Roger at the end of the afternoon and he gave me some information about himself. He served in Cyprus in 1955 and 1956 and was based in Famagusta with part of his service also in the Troodos area and since that time he had never returned to Cyprus. 4 years ago he had read about the Memorial which was to be erected in the Old British Cemetery in Kyrenia and his daughter persuaded him to make a trip back, which he did and during this time he met 2 other veterans who he now keeps in touch with and for the last 4 years they have all come back to Cyprus together for the Remembrance event. What a lovely story.

Lord Ken Maginnis and Brian Thomas Roger Handley with one of his banners Roger Handley lays a wreath at the Old British Cemetery

Roger joined a company in Leeds after his demob which he then ran for 50 years and now his son and 3 daughters manage the business. They produce specialised band uniforms, (Roger has spent more than 50 years visiting bands all over the country and in those years has travelled in excess of 2 million miles), they also make banners, accessories etc. and Roger said one of their major production items is waistcoats which are made in all shapes, sizes and colours. The company did a huge amount of work for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games when they produced 100’s of items for the opening and closing ceremonies.“

Roger Handley – Rest in Peace