13th Ozankoy Pekmez Festival begins on 27th August

The 13th Ozanköy Pekmez Festival, organised by the Municipality of Girne and Ozanköy Muhtarlığı, starts on Friday 27th August 2021. It will be held entirely online due to Covid restrictions.
The Pekmez Festival is organised by Girne Municipality and Ozanköy Muhtarlığı to contribute to the promotion of tourism in the Ozanköy region and the continuity of carob and molasses production. During the festival various videos will be broadcast digitally on the Girne Municipality Facebook account. These will include a folk dance video, another about the importance of carob and molasses in our health, a video of applied wine making, and spoken and musical concerts.
The complete program of the 13th Ozanköy Pekmez Festival is as follows :
27 August – Friday 2021
19:00 Festival Opening Speeches:
Nidai GÜNGÖRDU Mayor
Mustafa UZUN Ozanköy Muhtar ( video)
19:30 Folk Dance Show
Orak Culture, Art and Education Center
Teachers Group (archive video)
20:00 The Importance of Carob and Molasses in Our Health
Applied Wine Making (video)
Presentation: Naile SOYEL Food Engineer
How to make wine: Sevgül YANAROĞLU ( Molasses Producer)
20:30 Poetry Concert
Girne Municipality Youth Platform (video)
Azra KALE- Cemre BAŞ- Şenay Sevgi DURAL
20:45 Concert
Cagil İŞGÜZAR (video clip)
Saturday, August 28, 2021
19:00 Importance of Carob Tree and How to Germinate Its Seed.
Presentation: Mehmet ATAK Agricultural Engineer ( video)
19:30 Folk Dance Show
Girne Municipality Folk Dance Ensemble ( video)
19: 45 Osman TÜRKAY with His Life and Poems
Presentation: Prof. Dr. Şevket ÖZNUR
Researcher-Author/Chairman of the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union
Poetry Concert: Dr. Turgay AKALIN- Altay BURAĞAN( video)
20:30 Concert
Nicosia Municipal Orchestra (archive video)
Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality
