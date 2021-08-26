13th Ozankoy Pekmez Festival begins on 27th August

The 13th Ozanköy Pekmez Festival, organised by the Municipality of Girne and Ozanköy Muhtarlığı, starts on Friday 27th August 2021. It will be held entirely online due to Covid restrictions.

The Pekmez Festival is organised by Girne Municipality and Ozanköy Muhtarlığı to contribute to the promotion of tourism in the Ozanköy region and the continuity of carob and molasses production. During the festival various videos will be broadcast digitally on the Girne Municipality Facebook account. These will include a folk dance video, another about the importance of carob and molasses in our health, a video of applied wine making, and spoken and musical concerts.

The complete program of the 13th Ozanköy Pekmez Festival is as follows :

27 August – Friday 2021

19:00 Festival Opening Speeches:

Nidai GÜNGÖRDU Mayor

Mustafa UZUN Ozanköy Muhtar ( video)

19:30 Folk Dance Show

Orak Culture, Art and Education Center

Teachers Group (archive video)

20:00 The Importance of Carob and Molasses in Our Health

Applied Wine Making (video)

Presentation: Naile SOYEL Food Engineer

How to make wine: Sevgül YANAROĞLU ( Molasses Producer)

20:30 Poetry Concert

Girne Municipality Youth Platform (video)

Azra KALE- Cemre BAŞ- Şenay Sevgi DURAL

20:45 Concert

Cagil İŞGÜZAR (video clip)

Saturday, August 28, 2021

19:00 Importance of Carob Tree and How to Germinate Its Seed.

Presentation: Mehmet ATAK Agricultural Engineer ( video)

19:30 Folk Dance Show

Girne Municipality Folk Dance Ensemble ( video)

19: 45 Osman TÜRKAY with His Life and Poems

Presentation: Prof. Dr. Şevket ÖZNUR

Researcher-Author/Chairman of the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union

Poetry Concert: Dr. Turgay AKALIN- Altay BURAĞAN( video)

20:30 Concert

Nicosia Municipal Orchestra (archive video)

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality