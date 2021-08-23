Remembering the Cyprus Fallen at the National Memorial Arboretum

Readers mail….

From David Littlemore….

Dear Margaret,

The Cyprus Memorial Service was held on Sunday 15th August, at the Cyprus Rock Memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum.

It was a very successful event and attended by more than 250 veterans and families of those who lost their lives in the Emergency, both military and the 22 UK civilian police officers.

I had attended on the planned Memorial Day in 2020 to inform anyone who did attend not knowing that we had to cancel the service. A small number did turn up and we had a distanced and silent service to ensure we did not forget the fallen in spite of Covid 19.

We have booked next years service for Sunday the 14 of August.

Kindest regards

David Littlemore