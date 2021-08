By Margaret Sheard….

On Friday 20th August, TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Ergün Olgun, Special Representative of the President, took some time away from their heavy workload and hiked along Long Beach, went into the sea, but also found time to review the agenda.

It is nice to see that the people who are trying to do so much for the TRNC can at least have some leisure time to unwind a little.