Girne Harbour Project 2nd Meeting

The second information meeting regarding the Girne Antique Harbour was held on 18th August 2021.

At the meeting, held at the Hakan Ataöv Meeting Hall of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment and chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment Serhan Aktunç, further information about the Antique port project was given to the shopkeepers who have a business there.

A Powerpoint presentation was made to the port tradesmen to inform them about the project and the tender process, which will consist of 3 stages. The opinions and suggestions of those present were heard. Ideas were also exchanged on the issues related to the operation and management of the Ancient Port. At the end of the meeting, which lasted for approximately 2 hours, it was agreed that the parties should meet again in 15 days to discuss more concrete proposals and to discuss in more detail the issues related to the infrastructure and superstructure works within the scope of the 2nd stage project, as well as the management style of the Port.

Source (Turkish) : TRNC Ministry of Tourism and Environment