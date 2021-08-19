New One-Way System in Girne

Following the decision of Girne Municipality Traffic Commission on 23rd June 2021, Şht. Necati Gurkaya, Sht. Metin Sülüs, Sht. Metin Gonyeli Street and 1 Agustos Streets will become one-way routes with effect from 22nd August 2021.

A written notification was given to the residents and business owners about the new one-way application on 10th August 2021.

“Our aim is to relieve congestion and to solve traffic-related problems”

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that in order to solve the parking problem of the people in the region and to reduce the traffic density, a one-way traffic scheme was implemented in line with the decision taken by the Municipality Traffic Commission on 23rd June 2021.

Güngördü urged drivers to pay attention to the newly arranged traffic signs and obey the rules on one-way roads.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality