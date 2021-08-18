Tatar: “The Republic of Cyprus has turned into a Greek state”

President Ersin Tatar evaluated the Greek Cypriot demands with the statements of the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades and said “The Republic of Cyprus has turned into a Greek state”.

According to the statement of the TRNC Presidency, with the Zurich and London agreements signed with Turkey, Greece, UK, the Leader of the Turkish Cypriot side, Dr. Fazıl Küçük and the leader of the Greek Cypriot side, Archbishop Makarios, the Republic of Cyprus was established on 16th August 1960, and Makarios aimed to expel the Turkish Cypriots from the Island of Cyprus and would qualify it as the greatest victory of Cyprus Hellenism.

In his statement on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of the Cyprus Republic, Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades said that 16th August 1960 is a bairam for Cyprus Hellenism. Tatar stressed that the words of Anastasiades are proof that the Greek Cypriot mentality has not changed.

President Tatar also stressed that the Turkish Cypriot people were expelled from the Republic of Cyprus by force of arms with the Bloody Christmas attacks which started on 21st December 1963, all of their Constitutional rights were violated and the Cyprus Republic has turned into a Greek state. There have been two separate states for 60 years and only the TRNC represents the Turkish Cypriot people.

Furthermore, adding that the Greek Cypriot side continues their uncompromising attitude and demands negotiation for reaching a federation, Tatar said that it is not possible to accept to start again from the stage left in Crans Montana. Pointing out that with their statements recently, the Greek Cypriot leadership demands the return of Güzelyurt, Tatar said that various initiatives have been made in the presence of various countries and we will never bow to threats and pressures and Güzelyurt, which is a territory of the TRNC, will never be returned.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office