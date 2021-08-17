Ertuğruloğlu to attend 15th International Defence Industry Fair

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu will be attending the 15th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in İstanbul.

The 15th International Defence Industry Fair which will be held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, hosted by the Turkish Defence Ministry and organised by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation will be held at the Istanbul TÜYAP Fair Convention and Congress Centre between 17-20 August.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu will also attend a dinner hosted by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar in honour of the heads of delegations within the framework of the opening of the fair.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office