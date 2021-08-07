BRS News: Leaving via the RoC after September 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

LEAVING THE RoC AFTER SEPTEMBER

In our previous Update we provided you with the latest information regarding the 90/180-day rules that were currently operating in the RoC.

You will also remember that we did allude to the fact that these could change at any time in the future. Following on from this we continued our discussions with the British High Commission Consular and Political teams regarding potential changes to the status of UK citizens entering or leaving the RoC.

As a result we received the following information as a travel advisory, relating to a date yet to be identified in September. The following is an extract of a reply from the British High Commission.

“There is some information to suggest that those without residency of the RoC and without an entry stamp in their passports may have problems leaving through the Republic of Cyprus after September. This came to us through our meeting with immigration at the airport. We will find out as much detail as we can.”

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

It means that if the regulations are changed and you do not have a legal entry stamp for arriving in the Republic of Cyprus (obtained in the 90-day period prior to the implementation of any new regulations) and are thinking about travelling out of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK, from next month onwards, then you should consider the possibility of some changes being implemented by the Republic of Cyprus, and that you may NOT BE ALLOWED to leave via Larnaca, Paphos or Limassol.

This will NOT affect those UK citizens who arrive in the RoC after the implementation date of any new regulations and are given a dated entry stamp who intend to leave the same way WITHIN 90-days. It should not affect those persons who wish to enter the TRNC to visit friends or family.

For those members who live in the TRNC this effectively means that if after the nominated date in September you do not have a correct entry stamp in your passport you will not be able to leave the RoC via their air or seaports but will need to use Ercan via Turkey to travel.

However in relation to entering the RoC via the Green Line and receiving a 90-day stamp to allow you to visit during that 90-days period we are still awaiting confirmation of these rules.

ISTANBUL ‘COVID’ TRANSIT HUB

There have been numerous stories regarding this subject and as you will have seen no decision has been made regarding this story. We think it will ‘die a death’ as the probability of all countries accepting the idea is somewhat remote.

However, should we receive any news to the contrary we will circulate the information.

NHS REFUSAL TO ALLOW VACCINATIONS ACCEPTANCE

This has been another ‘hot topic’ but the NHS continues to refuse any vaccinations to be used for quarantine free entry to the UK, with the exception of Countries with whom they have an agreement in place. Originally Turkey was to be ‘signed up’ for the agreement under the ‘second phase’ but when the list of Countries was published Turkey had mysteriously disappeared.

