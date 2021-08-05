CyprusScene.com e-newspaper to become a Sunday e-newspaper

By Chris Elliott….

Since those early days when we arranged to have a CyprusScene.com newspaper printed we aimed to have this designed and printed to arrive in the shops and markets on a Saturday.

Time moved on and we took on the responsibility of designing our e-newspaper and publishing this online as a download which has proved to be very successful.

We have found however that the arrival of additional news and reviews are often received too late to suit our publishing deadline of distribution on a Saturday.

There is no point in publishing old news so we have decided to move our publishing deadline so that our subscribers can now download the latest issue of CyprusScene.com on a Sunday full of the very latest news that we have received.

Margaret Sheard and I thank all those contributors and subscribers who are helping us to make CyprusScene. com a favorite read.