Readers mail….

Susie L Ford…Quiz master….

This quiz was held on 2nd August 2021 at The Diiva Restaurant Esentepe, with lots of fun and laughter with a great group.

Big congratulations go to :

1ST Anglo Swedes

2ND What Do You Think

3RD 3 Stooges

Thank you all for joining us and thank you to Ali Raza and staff for looking after us so well.

Stay Safe

Susie xxx