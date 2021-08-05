Epilepsy Association visit to Girne Mayor Güngördü

Gül Çakır, Founding President of the “Life with Epilepsy” Association, visited Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü. Continuing the collaboration between the Municipality and the Association was discussed during the visit held on Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, at the Girne Municipality Service Building.

Nidai Güngördü pointed out the important contribution of associations to the life of the city. He stated that the “Life with Epilepsy” Association is one of these associations. Their aim is to organise meetings with the volunteers and experts of the Association in the near future in order to raise awareness of the Society, of epilepsy itself and what to do in an emergency.

The Epilepsy Association President thanked Mayor Güngördü for his sensitivity towards patients and said that the Epilepsy Association is pleased with the continuation of the previous support from the Municipality.

A member of British Epilepsy Action presented the Mayor with a painting of the Harbour that he had made himself.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality