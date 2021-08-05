Girne Mayor Güngördü received Ali Kamacıoğlu and his delegation

The newly elected President of the Chamber of Industry, Ali Kamacıoğlu, and the accompanying delegation visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü in his office on 3rd August 2021.

During the visit views were exchanged between the Municipality and the Chamber of Industry on recycling, the problems in the industrial zones in the Girne area and the creation of new industries in the region.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, in his speech during the visit said, “I congratulate Ali Kamacıoğlu on his election as the President of the Chamber of Industry. I wish the Chamber of Industry a constructive and successful future.” Güngördü stated that the Chamber saw the importance of local production and industry during the pandemic period and that the Chamber of Industry had a great responsibility in this regard. The Mayor and the delegation exchanged views on supporting, marketing and promoting natural products such as olive, olive oil, carob, halloumi and honey and that they took important steps in this regard. The Mayor thanked Mr Kamacıoğlu and his team for their visit to Girne Municipality and wished them success in the new term.

The President of the Chamber of Industry, Ali Kamacıoğlu, during his visit to the Municipality of Girne, noted that the Municipality was building a very important structure for the Turkish Cypriot community. It is a very good example of what the local workforce can do and that 60% of the materials used in the construction of the building are of domestic production. Kamacıoğlu commented that they would conduct a more detailed study with the Municipality of Girne on olives and olive products, and said that they agreed to take various initiatives to expand the use of these products in the future. He also thanked the Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, for his hospitality.

