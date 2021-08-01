North Cyprus Beach Volleyball Tournament is coming

Readers mail….

From Fikret Sendil….Guiding Lion and Specialty Club Coordinator…..

Hello,

The three undistricted Lions clubs serving in Northern Cyprus with their independent and individual capacities are coming together for a Lions Youth Activity.

The Lions Youth service activity, which will come to life with the cooperation and contributions of the Mehmetçik Municipality, Mağusa Mesarya Lions and Nicosia New Generation Lions Clubs, will celebrate its fourth anniversary on 14-15 August 2021 in Bafra Beach, Mehmetçik.

Bafra Beach Volleyball Tournament is one of the signature activities of 100. Yil Mehmetçik Karpaz Lions along with Help Us Buy Clothes For Kids, a fundraising activity which has been organised since 2016.

The Beach Volleyball Tournament aims to reunite young people who have been away from school life, social, cultural and sports activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the joint statement by the clubs, the Beach Volleyball Tournament is only open to amateur players in which the registration deadline is Thursday, August 12. Registration for the Bafra Beach Volleyball Tournament will be completely free of charge. A holiday package will be given to the top-ranked players in the most beautiful hotels in the northern part of Cyprus.

Those who would participate in the Lions Youth Activity are required to provide a negative result of PCR or the Rapid Antigen test taken prior to 72 hours of the tournament date.

Mehmetçik Municipality will inspect the Beach Volleyball Tournament in accordance with the pandemic conditions taken by the Communicable Diseases High Committee.