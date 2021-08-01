Girne Municipality Police Teams working with Electric Bicycles  

Traffic teams and city security teams affiliated to the Girne Municipality Police Department continue to use electric bicycles, which are known for their environment features, in Girne in order to faster respond to incidents.

The police (Zabita) officers, who work with electric bicycles that facilitate mobility and allow more comfortable intervention in events in closed-to-traffic areas, continue their duties at full speed in Girne. The importance of using these rechargeable bicycles, which work entirely with environmentally friendly technology, in order to be able to intervene more quickly in the events that occur in the traffic-free areas in the city center or in the areas used by pedestrians more frequently was mentioned.

Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Girne, made a statement on the subject; “In these days when we see the a lot about the effects of global warming, we need to act with the awareness of protecting our environment. As Girne Municipality, we are aware that we need to give more importance to the environmentalist approach. In this context, besides our motorised teams in Girne traffic, our electric cyclist teams also work.” Pointing out that electric bicycles are more comfortable in terms of use and environment-friendly in terms of working with sustainable energy, Güngördü stated that we should continue this practice, of which we are a pioneer in the municipalities of Northern Cyprus.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality