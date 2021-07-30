Football is coming home to Esentepe

By Richard Beale….

At last football is back in Esentepe after nearly a year without a match LIVE soccer returns to Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium this Saturday evening (31st July).

It’s only a friendly match, but who cares it’s FOOTBALL and it’s LIVE in ESENTEPE.

Incirli will provide the opposition in Esentepe’s first friendly match of the season, more matches will following in preparation for the new season which begins in mid September.

Incirli were promoted from the BTM League last summer and will now compete in League 1 the same as Esentepe.

Since Esentepe’s last competitive match last July the Club has lost many of its experienced players either through retirement, injuries, transfers or National Service call-up, it will be a much changed and very young team that will take to the field against Incirli.

So throw off those COVID BLUES and have a look at your village team and get behind them.

ADMISSION FREE – Saturday July 31 – kick off 6-00pm at Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

ESENTEPE v İNCİRLİ.