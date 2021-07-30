A Blue Hair Day at Tawny’s Bar in aid of Tulips

Readers mail….

From Diane Loftus….

Hi Chris,

I hope you are both keeping well and could you please publish the following news in CyprusScene.

Thank you Diane.

“Friday 30th July at 8pm, is Charity Bingo Special in Aid of TULIPS, who support those with Cancer.

We all have some friends or family who have been touched and have needed support throughout our lives. Here in the TRNC, TULIPS, are there to support people through this difficult time and is a Charity Organisation.

Please come down and enjoy the evening and show your support for Tulips/Help Those With Cancer Association.

For Charity, David O’Grady owner of Tawny’s Bar, in Bacheli, had his hair dyed on Wednesday 28th July for which, 630TL was raised from Tawny’s customers (a BIG Thank you to you all).

Next Friday, 30th July you could be lucky enough to shave Davids’s hair off. Maybe, his eyebrows, trimmed too! the funds raised will be donated to Tulips Charity. (David has dyed his hair Smurf Blue )

Debs Sarjeant has asked if we can please wear something Blue in support of the event on Friday for Bingo…

NEW!! to Friday Bingo is the Lucky Dip. There will be prizes in the lucky dip from 1,000TL, 500TL 150TL, 100TL, 50TL 25TL, Free drinks or Juicy Lucy the Lemon.

Make sure you book your table, due to COVID Restrictions on the restaurants and bars. COME on down and show your support!

Tawny’s look forward to seeing you all.