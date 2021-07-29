Diving Deep for Tulips with Cyprus Under Water Explorers

Readers mail….

From Sue Tilt – Tulips…

Hi,

Cyprus Under Water Explorers have come up with a unique fundraising event ….. a 24 hour Dive-A-Thon in aid of Tulips!

This is starting at 10am on 5th August and finishing at 10am on the 6th August 2021 at the Manolya Hotel, Lapta.

Please come along during the day and show support for what these divers are doing for Tulips plus if you would like to join us during the evening from 6pm to 11.30pm we will be having live music with Ed Sezener, food, raffle and fun!

The evening event is ticket only so please book quickly to avoid disappointment. Due to hotel Covid restrictions we can only have 40 guests in the evening, the details are below on the poster and get your places booked.

Ever fancied a go at diving? Ed will be offering ‘Try Dives’ for adults and children, so why not give it a whirl? The money taken for these will be donated Tulips.

For those of you that are unable to attend please consider donating via the justgiving page set up for this event.