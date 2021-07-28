Josep Borrell again made a biased statement about closed Maraş

TRNC Foreign Ministry Statement

European Union Commission Vice-President and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as usual made a biased statement on the closed Maraş on 27th July 2021, on behalf of the European Union.

The European Union, which ignores the existence of the Turkish Cypriot people and State, must now accept that the closed Maraş is the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and that the steps taken regarding the closed Maraş are being taken by the TRNC State and Government.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus had not taken any steps regarding the closed Maraş in order to give an opportunity to reach an agreement on the island. The ruthless rejection of all agreement opportunities by the Greek Cypriots, which have resulted in more than 50 years spent at the negotiating table, made it necessary to take a step towards the closed Maraş, which has become the symbol of the status quo on the island. As it will be remembered, all the agreement plans and Confidence Building Measures, including the closed Maraş, have been totally rejected by the Greek Cypriot side.

The steps taken by the Turkish Cypriot side within the framework of international law and by observing the right to private property in the closed Maraş, which has become the symbol of the status quo for many years, created satisfaction among the Greek Cypriot people. The fact that the purpose of the initiatives made by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has been diverted, primarily by the European Union, is a clear indication of the biased attitude of the EU.

The only aim of the Greek Cypriots is to keep the Turkish Cypriots at the negotiation table forever and to continue on their way with the comfort of the status quo created by the conflict. The European Union, which has not kept its promises to end the unjust isolation of the Turkish Cypriot people, is preventing any initiative that may allow the Turkish Cypriot people to develop economically.

While the European Union claims that it wants an agreement to be reached on the island, it also displays an unjust approach that ignores the existence of one side on the island and glorifies the other. This approach is the only source of the uncompromising attitude of the Greek Cypriot Administration.

The fact that respecting the sovereign equality and equal international status of the TRNC is essential for reaching an agreement on the island will sooner or later be acknowledged by the EU.

Source (Turkish) : Ministry of Foreign Affairs