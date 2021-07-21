A good old practice ends a gruelling week for Esentepe

By Richard Beale……

In soaring temperatures this past week Esentepe football team ended the week with a 45 minute practice match involving players from the first team, under 21 team and a number of trial-lists.

Esentepe returned to the Stadium on Monday night doing various routines and also a cross country run in the mountains. Every footballer will tell you circuit training, running is all very well but end of the day playing a match all be it a practice match is what it is all about.

Despite the heat I think the players enjoyed it with the Black/ and reds beating the oranges 3-1. EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI opened the scoring for the orange team. The black and reds came storming back with goals from ASİL ERGİN, EMRE MUTLU and finally a third goal from HÜSEYİN DEYNEKLİ.

There will not be much of Bayram holiday for the Esentepe team, they have time off (Sunday) and also Tuesday and the rest of the days the team will train, lets hope the temperatures drop a little bit for them.

As Esentepe Coach Kılıç Ali Kahraman told me “due to the pandemic we have had a year’s holiday now the hard work begins !”.

ESENTEPE first friendly match of the season is at HOME to fellow League 1 team İNCİRLİ on Saturday 31st July kick off 6-00pm.