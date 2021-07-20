Study visit to UCLG-MEWA HQ in Istanbul

Accompanied by Girne Municipality Councilor, Fırat Güçlüsoy, a delegation of Girne Municipality Foreign Relations staff attended a seminar at the headquarters of UCLG-MEWA (United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Organization) in Istanbul between 11-13 July 2021. Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, is the chairman of the Culture and Tourism Committee of UCLG-MEWA 2019-2022.

The delegations exchanged ideas for the “Accessible Tourism Workshop”, which is planned to be held on 21st-22nd October 2021, and hosted by the Municipality of Girne and discussions were held on the topics of Grants and Projects, Culture and Tourism, Smart Cities, Social Inclusion, Urban Diplomacy and Gender Equality.

“This is the first time a serious attempt has been made to meet with World Municipalities and people”

Girne Municipality Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, said, “It is very important that Girne should reap the fruits of these studies. The delegation has been inspired by the UCLG-MEWA staff in many ways. I have no doubt that this strong cooperation, which has continued since 2019, will benefit Girne Municipality and the people of the city. I would like to express my gratitude to Mehmet Duman, Secretary General of Istanbul UCLG- MEWA, and his team for the hospitality they have shown to our delegation.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality