The İnönü Martyrs were commemorated yesterday (12th July) on the 63rd anniversary of their martyrdom.

11 İnönü Martyrs who were killed by Greek Cypriots while they were on their way to Gazi Mağusa on 12th July 1958 have been commemorated at the İnönü Martyrdom.

President Ersin Tatar issued a message to commemorate the 11 martyrs.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office