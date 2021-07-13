Message of Girne Mayor, Nidal Güngdördü on “PRESS DAY” 11th July

Press and media organisations are indispensable institutions within advanced democracies. They have always been inquisitive and have responsibly reported on the work of decentralised local governments for the benefit of the public.

Saader Newspaper, the first Turkish language newspaper in Cyprus, was first printed on 11th July 1889 which is now celebrated as “Press Day”. Commenting that the press is the voice and breath of the Turkish Cypriot connection with the rest of the world, Girne Mayor Güngdördü said “I sincerely congratulate the entire press community which, in performing their work, put their social responsibility above personal and corporate interests”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality