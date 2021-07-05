The Greek Cypriots have always been unwilling to share Varosha

Readers mail…

John Aziz Kent… TRNC Hoteliers Association…

Hello..

Chris Elliott and our mutual friend Richard Chamberlain visited The Mayor of Magusa near Maraş (Varosha) and presented him with books of old Cyprus pictures which could be the starting point of a lot more people taking an interest of this forgotten area left to become derelict for so many years all because the Greek Cypriot politicians refused to share part of it with the other legitimate shareholders, the Turkish Cypriots

I know this from when we were looking for confidence building measures when Boutros Boutros-Ghali was the UN Secretary General and I was asked by TRNC President Rauf Denktaş my opinion, as the head of the TRNC Hoteliers Association, what could be done and no matter how much we tried to be generous by offering to open and share the old Nicosia Airport, Famagusta Port and the Varosha area, the Greek Cypriot side refused us flatly, as they have been doing ever since unless they gained full control.

It is NO, NO whenever they sit to negotiate and they will not consider a basis on Reality and Truth of the CYPROB issue for the past 70 years when they have created the Cyprus Problem and they still say No to the innocent Turkish Cypriots who are continually squeezed and will only get an agreement when they agree to be ruled by Greek Cypriot apartheid laws and unfortunately the EU, the UN, and other powerful countries have all been brainwashed by the so called RoC, blame games which have been accepted as the Truth of the Cyprus issue and that the TRNC and Turkey through their intransigence are responsible for the CYPROB House of Cards which is the opposite of the TRUTH.

John Aziz Kent

Honourary President of the TRNC Hoteliers Association

Editors note To read the Richard Chamberlain article John Aziz Kent refers to, please click here