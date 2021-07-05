BRS News : Latest Covid Regulations at 4th July 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

VACCINATION BOOKING PROCESS REMOVED

Following increased numbers of vaccines being sent to the TRNC from Turkey the Prime Minister, Ersan Saner has announced that from tomorrow 5th July, the appointment system is to be suspended and stated that if you want to be vaccinated then you need only to attend one of the vaccination centres to receive the vaccine.

COVID REGULATIONS

There is NO CHANGE to the regulations and they will be further reviewed on 12th July.

COUNTRY CLASSIFICATION

There is NO CHANGE to the current Country classifications. Any changes will be notified.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :