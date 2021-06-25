Girne Municipality Children’s Summer Holiday workshops to start

Girne Municipality Summer Holiday Children’s Workshops will start on Thursday, 1st July 2021 with Beach Games at Kervansaray. It has been stated that participation will be accepted by pre-registration for the workshops, where 15 different activities will be held for children aged between 6-15 years in July-August this year due to the pandemic.

Within the framework of Children’s Workshops there will be ; Beach Games, Beach Painting Workshop, Picnic, Children’s Yoga, Jewelry Workshop, Dance Workshop, Archery, Sailing Workshop, Mandala Workshop, Stone Painting Workshop, Ceramic Workshop, Pot painting and flower planting event, Street Basketball, Tent Camp. It was stated that in order to register for the free events and to obtain information, you can register with the Girne Municipality Social Life Center by calling 0539 112 63 63 and 0392 815 15 10.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu pointed out the importance of children’s participation in social and cultural activities in order for them to have a happy childhood, and stated that the annual children’s workshops will be held with many activities from art to sports this year. Stating that they organise both fun and educational activities that increase environmental awareness and teach children to share, Kadıoğlu called for pre-registration for each workshop in order to avoid congestion due to pandemic conditions, and said that the children participating in the events should also follow the mask, social distance and hygiene rules.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of raising children to love people, nature, animals and are sensitive to their environment, and said, “It is very important for us that our children and youth of our future generations live in better conditions and are social, active and successful. We always support our children to be interested in arts and sports.” Pointing out the importance of encouraging all families to participate in these activities where they can be outdoors and with their peers, Güngördü said, “Children will also have the opportunity to get to know their environment in activities that will be held in the city, mostly in municipal facilities, outdoors and in touch with nature. He who loves and takes care of the environment he lives in, loves his city and country, loves people and animals, and takes care of them,” he said.

EVENT CALENDAR

Beach Games

Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021, Friday, July 2, 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Location: Kervansaray Public Beach

Age: 6-12

Painting Workshop on the Beach

Date: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Location: Antis Public Beach

Age: 6-12

Picnic

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021

Time: 08.30-14.00

Location: Flame rock

Age: 6-12

Kids Yoga

Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Location: Kervansaray Public Beach

Age: 6-12

Jewelry Workshop

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021 Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 8-15

Archery in the Castle

(In cooperation with the Mediterranean Sports Association)

Date: 17 July 2021

Time: 10.00-14.00

Location: Kyrenia Castle

Age: 7-18

Sailing Workshop

(in cooperation with Camp Cyprus)

Date: 27 July 2021

Time: 14.00-16.00

Location: Less Ambasadeur Girne Marina

Age: 8-15

Mandala Workshop

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 8-15

Stone Painting Workshop

Date: Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 8-15

Ceramics Workshop

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 6-12

Karagöz-Hacivat Shadow Play

Date: 10 August 2021

Time: 20.00-22.00

Venue: Ozanköy Football Field

Age: 6-12

Paint your pot – plant your flower

Date: August 12, 2021

Thursday

Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Center

Age: 8-15

Dance Workshop

Date: 17 August 2021

Time: 10.00-12.00

Venue: Girne Municipality Art Gallery Age: 10-15

Street Basketball

(In cooperation with the Mediterranean Sports Association)

Date: 20-22 August 2021

Time: 14.00-16.00 Age: U-10, U 12, U 14, U 16, U 18

Venue: Girne Municipality Tennis Court

Tent Camp

Date: 26-28 August 2021

Time: 09.00 (Get the bus in the Bal shed parking lot)

Location: Karaagac

Age: 9-15

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality