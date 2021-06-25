Balti House Esentepe host the 2nd MAYHEM Rock n Roll extravaganza

Readers mail….

Susie L Ford….

The Balti House, Esentepe was alive and Rock n Rolling with MAYHEM bringing their second great show to entertain an amazing audience who were so appreciative!

MAYHEM is a new adult comedy variety show fronted by Susie Ford. The MAYHEM group is Martin Ford, Katy Bell, and Dave Lavender, and our treasurer is Clarisse Cooper. Our aim is to make as much money as we can for Tulips.

Only the 2nd show on the road for MAYHEM and it was a big hit with a full house with lots of fun and laughter.

A big thank you to all of the entertainers, it was a pleasure to work with you all. Thank you to Clarisse Cooper for the very important job you do, collecting monies and running the raffle. A massive thank you to Charlie Bell who stepped in for Kate Bell on only 1 rehearsal, you were amazing .

Thank you and a big welcome to the MAYHEM team to Hayley-Samantha Esergűl for everything you have done for us and now you are our official backroom lady!

Thank you to Mahmood Malhi and his team for the brilliant service and wonderful food which was enjoyed by everybody.

Well, done to everybody for helping MAYHEM raise a great 2.000TL for Tulips, and thank you to everybody who donated raffle prizes.

Here’s To The Next One!

Susie xxx

To book a show, private message me, Susie Ford on Facebook.