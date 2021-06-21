Eastern Med International Medical Students Congress held at EMU

The 3rd Eastern Mediterranean International Medical Students’ Congress (EMIMSC) was held at EMU organised by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Scientific Research Community.

According to the statement made by EMU, world-renowned and expert scientists, medical students and physicians attended the online congress this year, with the theme of “Multidisciplinary Approaches to Cardiovascular Surgery in the Developing World”.

450 students from 30 different countries attended the congress.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office