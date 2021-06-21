Turkish President Erdoğan: We support the two-state solution

Turkish President Erdoğan stated: “We support the two-state solution proposal based on sovereign equality submitted by the TRNC in Geneva”

In his speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held at the NEST Congress Center, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said “We support the two-state solution proposal based on sovereign equality submitted by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in Geneva.

We want the Mediterranean to be an area of peace, prosperity and cooperation. Our proposal for the Eastern Mediterranean Conference to be attended by all stakeholders is still on the table. It depends on us to ensure that the energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean lead to cooperation instead of confrontation.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office