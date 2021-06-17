Girne  Municipality : Kolan British Hospital offer cancer screening

In cooperation with Girne Municipality and Kolan British Hospital, all men over the age of 40 are offered a cancer screening discount opportunity due to Father’s Day with the slogan “Early Diagnosis Saves Lives; It Protects My Heart, I Don’t Succumb to Prostate”.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, in order to benefit from the discounted screening that all men over the age of 40 can benefit from, a check-up appointment can be made at Kolan British Hospital with the document they will receive, after the form to be completed with the Social Affairs Branch of Girne Municipality between 16-24 June 2021. In the statement, within the scope of cancer screening; Announcing that cardiology, urology and internal diseases examination, all abdominal ultrasound, lung X-Ray, Exercise, EKG and laboratory analyses can be carried out for 550 TL, you can contact Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch 650 01 00 (Ext 1042) for information and communication, and 0533 879 95 95.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that following the interest of the discounted check-up opportunity provided for Mother’s Day, they also provided an opportunity for Fathers Day in line with the high demands, and noted that the two most risky diseases of today, heart attack and cancer, can be prevented by routine controls. Pointing out the importance of human health above all, Güngördü thanked the Kolan British Hospital officials for their cooperation and congratulated all fathers on this occasion, and wished everyone a healthy day.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality