ARUCAD Scholarship interviews on 15-16-17 June

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) will be holding interviews for 100% scholarship on 15-16-17 June. Considering the pandemic process, the university grants 50% scholarship to all candidates who will register. Candidates who want to increase the scholarship rate up to 100% will attend the interviews on the specified dates.

ARUCAD grants 50% direct scholarships to all programs that provide education within the university due to the pandemic to TRNC citizens and/or students who have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 consecutive years. Candidates will be able to increase the scholarship rate up to 75%, 90% and 100% by attending the interviews at the Girne campus of ARUCAD on June 15-16-17.

YÖK Approval for 3 New Undergraduate Programs

Stating that 3 new undergraduate programs, Digital Game Design, Advertising Design and Communication, Communication Design and Management were approved by YÖK, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said, “Candidate students will be able to apply to new undergraduate programs for the 2021-2022 Academic Year Fall Semester.” Vehbi stated that they received a large number of applications for the 15-16-17 June interviews and said, “Although ARUCAD is a young university, it continues to move forward with fast and safe steps.”

In ARUCAD, which has 14 departments in total, Plastic Arts, Photography, Ceramics, Film Design and Management, Archeology and Art History Departments under the Faculty of Arts; Under the Faculty of Design; Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Ship and Yacht Design; Under the Faculty of Communication, there are Digital Game Design, Visual Communication Design, New Media and Communication, Advertising Design and Communication, Communication Design and Management Departments.

Job Placement Guarantee for Top Places

Those who graduate from the departments of ARUCAD approved by YÖK and YODAK with a first place have a job placement guarantee. The university offers its students the opportunity to start one step ahead in their careers by providing a job placement guarantee to the top students of their departments.

ARUCAD Plastic Arts Department offers its students a double degree opportunity with the agreement made with Manchester School of Art (MSoA) affiliated to Manchester Metropolitan University. Manchester School of Art is the UK’s second most established art and design school, ranking in the top 10 of British universities according to the UK University Directory 2020.

Candidates can obtain detailed information about the scholarship opportunities up to 100%, interview and registration conditions offered by ARUCAD, on kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr website and on the WhatsApp line at 0533 873 85 85.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)