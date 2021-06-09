Environmental Protection plastic bag inspections in Lefke Markets

According to the packaging and packaging waste management regulation under the environmental law numbered 18/2012, which is routinely carried out by the teams of the Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, inspections for charging plastic bags with a thickness of 15-50 microns continue.

Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Environmental Protection Department Lefke Branch personnel conducted inspections in the markets in Lefke on whether the use of bags is made in accordance with the regulation, according to the packaging and packaging waste regulation.

As a result of the inspections, it was determined that the rules required by the statute were complied with.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment