Tatar said Erdoğan revealed historical facts with his statements.

President Ersin Tatar stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has again revealed the historical facts with his statements.

The statement of TRNC President Ersin Tatar issued by the TRNC Presidency is as follows:

“President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan evaluated the events encountered during the referendum process of the Annan Plan and stated that the EU accepted the Greek Cypriot side for membership, which voted ‘no’ in the referendum, and did not fulfill its promises to the Turkish Cypriots. I, on behalf of myself and the Turkish Cypriot people, would like to thank President Erdoğan for his support, who has constantly emphasised our rights regarding Cyprus.

Although 17 years have passed since the referendum on the Annan plan, the EU has not fulfilled a single promise it made, on the contrary, the Cyprus issue still remains an obstacle to Turkey.

On the other hand, The Greek Cypriot Administration, which takes courage and gets strength from the EU, maintains its uncompromising stance and resorts to threats and blackmail and makes unacceptable demands like the withdrawing of the Turkish army from Cyprus, etc. These are unacceptable.

We put our proposal for a solution based on two sovereign equal states, which was supported by the motherland Turkey and had a great impact in the international arena, and on the negotiation table in Geneva. On the other hand, the Greeks – Greek Cypriots are still pursuing the dream of a federal-based agreement, which is not possible. The Leadership of Greece tries to destroy the ground of reconciliation by saying ‘the federation is the only solution, other options are not possible’.

My call to Greek Cypriots and Greeks is to approach sincerely our solution proposal based on the existence of two sovereign equal states for the benefit of Cyprus and the region and to give up all kinds of provocative attitudes, demands and explanations. Our expectation from the EU is to act impartially and fairly on Cyprus.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office