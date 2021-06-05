Cooperation protocol between TRNC and Turkey was signed

A cooperation protocol regarding the further development of trade between Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Turkey was signed at the Merit Lefkoşa Hotel. The protocol was signed by TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Energy Erhan Arıklı on behalf of the government of TRNC and the Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Muş on behalf of the government of Turkey.

The action plan to be implemented with the protocol covers 29 activities including cooperation in various fields; the developments of trade, free zones, industry, customs, health and human resources, that will contribute to the development of the existing economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office