The Municipality of Girne and Veterinary Doctors sign a protocol

A Protocol was signed between Girne Municipality and Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Doctors Association. It was reported that Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Girne Municipality Health Branch Supervisor Naile Soyel, Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center officials, and Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Doctors Association President Burak Toksoy and Vice President Umut Sayılı participated.

It is aimed that the protocol will last for 1 year and that the dogs in the Girne Municipality Animal Shelter and Rehabilitation Center belonging to the Municipality of Girne will be neutered. With this protocol, it will ensure that every sterilized dog is microchip registered with the Veterinary Office and housed in a place with suitable conditions that will not harm human, animal and environmental health, and an adoption campaign for sterilized dogs will be implemented.

In his speech on the subject, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said:

“It is important for us to take such a step for dogs living on the streets and in shelters. I would also like to state that children and young people should be brought up with a love of animals, education in this regard is a must, they should be raised with these feelings and they should take care of street animals. As long as we provide this, the sensitivity will be created in our city and in our country. To date, 400 dogs have been neutered. With this protocol, not only sterilisation, but also the animals in the shelter and the diseases that may pose a problem will be combated.

It is important for both institutions that Girne Municipality signs such a cooperation protocol with the Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Medical Association. I have full faith that we will reach the point we aim for in this regard with the support we receive from our City Council. I would like to thank the Head of the Health Department Naile Soyel, the officers of the shelter and the Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Doctors Association for their efforts to sign the protocol and work for the lives of animals in the shelter, on behalf of myself, the people of the city and the municipality, and wish them good luck.”

President of the Cyprus Turkish Veterinary Medical Association, Burak Toksoy made a statement on the subject: “First of all, I would like to thank the Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, on behalf of the entire veterinary community, for preparing an environment for such cooperation and enabling the signing of the protocol. We also saw that a shelter was built taking into account the welfare and health of the stray animals that we included in the scope of the protocol, we visited and liked it. Our hope is that within a year, within the scope of this protocol, we will ensure that the population of stray animals remains in a more controlled manner with good cooperation. Thank you again and I wish you all the best.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality