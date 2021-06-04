Reopening of the Cyprus border crossing points

Within the framework of the Coronavirus measures, 9 crossing points, some of which have been completely closed for more than a year and some of them have limited crossings, are reopening today (4th June 2021). The 9 crossing points are as follows:
“Ledra Palace, Beyarmudu, Akyar, Metehan, Bostancı, Lokmacı, Yeşilırmak, Derinya and Aplıç.”
According to the agreement made by the leaders, the epidemiological situation will be assessed on a bi-weekly basis and then the appropriate level to be applied at the crossing points will be decided.
The levels to be applied are as follows:
Level 1 – Green:
- No restrictions
Level 2 – Orange :
- 7-day negative Antigen test or PCR test
Level 3 – Dark Red:
- General public: Closed
- Crossings for health reasons: 72 hr negative PCR test
- Crossing for work, education, residence-related purposes: 7-day negative Antigen or PCR test
The measures under Levels 1 and 2 will apply to all categories of people including third country nationals.
Under the current conditions, on 4th June 2021, Level 2 (Orange) status will apply at all crossings.
Source: TRNC Public Information Office
Categories: News
Leave a Reply