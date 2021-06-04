Reopening of the Cyprus border crossing points

Within the framework of the Coronavirus measures, 9 crossing points, some of which have been completely closed for more than a year and some of them have limited crossings, are reopening today (4th June 2021). The 9 crossing points are as follows:

“Ledra Palace, Beyarmudu, Akyar, Metehan, Bostancı, Lokmacı, Yeşilırmak, Derinya and Aplıç.”

According to the agreement made by the leaders, the epidemiological situation will be assessed on a bi-weekly basis and then the appropriate level to be applied at the crossing points will be decided.

The levels to be applied are as follows:

Level 1 – Green:

No restrictions

Level 2 – Orange :

7-day negative Antigen test or PCR test

Level 3 – Dark Red:

General public: Closed

Crossings for health reasons: 72 hr negative PCR test

Crossing for work, education, residence-related purposes: 7-day negative Antigen or PCR test

The measures under Levels 1 and 2 will apply to all categories of people including third country nationals.

Under the current conditions, on 4th June 2021, Level 2 (Orange) status will apply at all crossings.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office