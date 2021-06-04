News

Reopening of the Cyprus border crossing points

By on ( Leave a comment )

Within the framework of the Coronavirus measures, 9 crossing points, some of which have been completely closed for more than a year and some of them have limited crossings, are reopening today (4th June 2021).  The 9 crossing points are as follows:

 “Ledra Palace, Beyarmudu, Akyar, Metehan, Bostancı, Lokmacı, Yeşilırmak, Derinya and Aplıç.”

According to the agreement made by the leaders, the epidemiological situation will be assessed on a bi-weekly basis and then the appropriate level to be applied at the crossing points will be decided.

The levels to be applied are as follows:

Level 1 – Green:

  •      No restrictions

Level 2 – Orange :

  •       7-day negative Antigen test or PCR test

Level 3 – Dark Red:

  • General public: Closed
  • Crossings for health reasons: 72 hr negative PCR test
  • Crossing for work, education, residence-related purposes: 7-day negative Antigen or PCR test

The measures under Levels 1 and 2 will apply to all categories of people including third country nationals.

Under the current conditions, on 4th June 2021, Level 2 (Orange) status will apply at all crossings.

 Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Categories: News

Tagged as: , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.