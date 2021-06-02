Entertainment

A great Fortunes Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe

Readers mail….
Susie Ford….Quiz master….

It was a great night for Susie’s Fortunes Quiz event at Diiva Restaurant on Monday 31st May with a final which was between The Shebells and the Esentepe Gurus !!!

Big congratulations go  to the Esentepe Gurus for  taking 1st place and the overall results were as follows:

  • 1st  Esentepe Gurus
  • 2nd The Shebells
  • 3rd  The 3 Stooges
  • 4th  Cyprus Dolls
  • 5th Drinking Buddies
  • 6th Par 4s
  • 7th Prawn Crackers and 2 Frogs

There was a great atmosphere with lots of laughter had by all!

A big thank you to Ali Raza and his team at Diiva for yummy food and great service!

See you all next week on the 7th June at 7.00pm

Keep safe.

Susie xxxx

