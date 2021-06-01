Arkın Rodin Collection Gallery opens for viewing by appointment

The “Auguste Rodin Collection”, which has been specially preserved for years by Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) Founder Erbil Arkın, who is known for his value to art and his significant contributions, is once again meeting with an art audience in Cyprus.

Auguste Rodin, the master of modern sculpture, as well as the Rodin Museum, has become a symbol of Paris, his work is currently represented in a special exhibition at the Tate Gallery in London and as well as being exhibited in many important museums around the world, his work is also now exhibited in Northern Cyprus.

The “Auguste Rodin Collection”, which ARUCAD’s Founder Erbil Arkın has specially protected for years, was opened for sharing with an audience for the first time in 2017 due to the establishment of Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) to contribute to the creation of a vibrant art environment in Northern Cyprus.

Auguste Rodin, the world-renowned French sculptor who created countless masterpieces, was born on 12th November 1840 in Paris. The great master of sculpture, Rodin is the name which carried the deep-rooted sculpture tradition of European art from the romance of the 19th century to the great art adventure of the modern age. Among Rodin’s best-known works are sculptures such as The Kiss, The Thinker, and Eternal Idol.

Since 2017, Erbil Arkın has continued to add new works to the Rodin Collection. This collection, where 27 sculptures will be exhibited, will introduce the art of sculpture to a wide audience through the works of a world master.

Our people will be able to visit this world-famous collection, which could not be officially opened due to pandemic conditions, at THE ARKIN RODIN COLLECTION GALLERY by appointment.

THE ARKIN RODIN COLLECTION GALLERY is located in The Clock Tower, the head office of Arkin Group in Kyrenia.

Gallery visiting hours and contact information:

Visiting THE ARKIN RODIN COLLECTION GALLERY is free. Art lovers can visit the gallery by making an appointment on 0392 650 11 11 within the framework of pandemic rules. The gallery will be open to visitors on weekdays and weekends between 10:00 and 19:00.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)