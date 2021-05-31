Girne Municipality Youth Platform stakeholders gathered

A meeting was held with the stakeholders of the project for the Girne Municipality Youth Platform, which will be established by the Girne Municipality with the slogan “Think young, add momentum to life” with young people aged between 15-21.

In the information given by Girne Municipality, the following participants came together to create a road map – Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, TRNC Prime Ministry Youth Office, TRNC Prime Ministry Anti-Drug Commission, Girne Youth Development Center (GIGEM), Young Informatics and Innovation Association for the project to be carried out with the participation of young people born in the city and across the country in the years 2000 to 2006, the President and representatives of Summit Scouting Association, Youth Center Association, Connect to Life and Sports Association, Summit Scouting Association, Cyprus Turkish Youth Congress.

In a continuation of the meeting, which was held with a wide participation, it was decided to create a program by holding an opinion meeting with stakeholders in the municipal council room on Thursday, 3rd June 2021.

Making the opening speech of the meeting, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of democracy and participation in the European Charter of Local Self-Government and pointed out the importance of the Girne Municipality Youth Platform project with the contribution of municipalities and institutions for the development of a democratic culture.

Güngördü emphasised the importance of active participation of young people at this point, noting that they will contribute to preparing the youth and students to take over the city and country administration in the future.

Güngördü stated that Girne Municipality attaches importance to the city conventions and that this platform is also a preparation for the city assembly, and stated that he believes that the sense of belonging of the young people will develop with the organisations and activities. Güngördü said, “I care about this platform to be carried out with the youth and our stakeholders.”

Institutions, organisations and associations will contribute to the projects to be prepared for young people. With the program to be created in the short, medium and long term it was stated that the registrations to the Girne Municipality Youth Platform, where the participation of the young people is planned, continues by organising various training, activities and workshops. For registration, applications can be made at http://www.girnebelediyesi.com/genclik-platformu-kayit/. For more information call, 0548 890 55 00.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality