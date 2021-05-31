Free Ice Cream in Girne Parks for International Children’s Day

For International Children’s Day on 1st June, Girne Municipality stated that there will be celebrations in Sevim Ebeogü Barış Park, Zeytinlik Children’s Park and Karşıyaka Children’s Park between 10:00 and 12:00 and free ice cream and balloons will be distributed to children under the sponsorship of İleli Market and Atakom Ltd.

In the statement made by the Girne Municipality, it was also stated that the Sevim Ebeoğlu Peace Park will organise musical games and various workshops for children at the same time.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü reminded the importance of respecting masks, social distance and hygiene rules for a healthy life, and emphasised that the problems in both education and social life continue due to the pandemic. In this context, Güngördü said that children will be given free ice cream in the three parks, and that outdoor activities will be organised for children in the city for 1st June International Children’s Day. Güngördü thanked the Managers of Ileli Market and Atakom Ltd for their sponsorship which will please the children, and wished for a future where all children live equally, freely and in peace.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality