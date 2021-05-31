Çavuşoğlu,Turkish sides vision of cooperative relationship

In an interview with the Greek newspaper “To Vima”, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu underlined that “Oruç Reis” carries out its activities in locations within the Turkish continental shelf, adding that they are determined to protect the rights of both Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the face of the unilateral and maximalist claims of Greece and Greek Cypriots.

Çavuşoğlu stressed that their calls for dialogue to alleviate the tense situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, were ignored by Greece.

Referring to the Cyprus issue, Çavuşoğlu said, “The vision of the Turkish side is to establish a cooperation relationship between the two states on the Island on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status. We should all learn from the failures of the past. Persisting in the old UN Security Council resolutions can only create a vicious circle. Therefore, we need to follow a new way forward with a realistic, constructive and open minded approach”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office