Kölsch to give a concert without audience at St. Hilarion Castle

World famous musician Kölsch to give a concert without an audience at St. Hilarion Castle.

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is going to host an extraordinary concert. Cercle, which is a live stream platform and broadcasts electronic music concerts on social media platforms, and aims to promote important historical, touristic and cultural places in the world.

Cercle, which addresses especially young people and has millions of followers on social media platforms, will this time hold a concert at St. Hilarion Castle.

Famous Danish musician Kölsch will come to the TRNC in order to give the concert, which will be without an audience, and will be broadcasted on social media platforms.

The concert can be watched live on Monday, 31st May, at 19:00 on Facebook, Twitch and Oculus, and the concert recordings will be uploaded to Youtube later.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office