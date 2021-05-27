Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visited BRT Publishing History Museum.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and his accompanying delegation visited the BRT Publishing History Museum and received information from BRT Director Meryem Özkurt.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality, Güngördü, received information about the museum from the Director of BRT Meryem Özkurt and the curator of the museum, Ayhatun Ateşin, and during his visit he pointed out that the BRT museum is an important memory in terms of publishing, and that BRT has a very special importance in the life of the Turkish Cypriot community.

Güngördü said that during the years of struggle, BRT undertook a very important role in providing communication and conveying the news between the regions from one point to another.

Noting that he was happy to see that the BRT museum was an important memory in terms of publishing, Güngördü pointed out the importance of the displayed devices showing how the broadcasting technology had evolved to the present day. He also thanked Dr. İsmet Birgül and everyone who had contributed to the museum.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality