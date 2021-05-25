Live music is back at The Soulist Coffee and Music House, Alsancak

By Roland Eyerich ….

Finally, we are back with live music here in North Cyprus and it’s been a long time of waiting and now the music abstinence is over.

The venue for your live music in North Cyprus is The Soulist – Coffee & Music House in Alsancak, which is back and started last week with 3 events.

On Wednesday we had Jazz with Lady M, followed on Friday with Blues/Blues Rock with The Great Flood, and finally on Saturday with Soul/Rock with the unique musician Alper Cengiz and his friends.

The early starting time of 19:00 was the golden key for the success and of course, people are thirsty for listening to live music again and for those followers who have not been down to see us yet, here are this week’s events.

Wednesday 26th May – Jazz with Lady M

Friday 28th May – Ed Sezener Trio

Saturday 29th May – As always- Alper Cengiz & Friends

Admission time is 18:30pm

It is important for all future events to book your seat in order for Soulist to be able to comply with the legal requirements of Covid-19 control.

Looking back at those cosy evenings indoors with great music.