Music in the Air at The Soulist, Alsancak

By Heidi Trautmann….

Music was in the air, last week, the first events after the virus has loosened its grip on society. Jazz, rock and soul at The Soulist in Alsancak enticed many of the ‘habitués’, their fans, and they came from near and far, happy to start a normal life again. Music was in the air, and the guests, young and old, sang with the tunes, tunes of their youth, arms and legs twitching to the rhythm of the music.

Music was in the air and they drank it hastily, and women jumped up and danced absentmindedly, dreamily with a big smile on their faces. But, it was not any different with the musicians, you could feel how happy and relieved they were feeling and they played and sang with their whole being.

The music scene in general has been most impatient these last months.

I enjoyed the evening together with friends and it was for us a sort of healing process after the many months of isolation and restrictions.

We enjoyed the early hour of 7 o’clock instead of 9.30 or 10, perhaps they would consider having Early Bird music evenings in the future?