Inauguration ceremony of TRNC Irrigation Tunnel was held

TRNC President Ersin Tatar made a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Irrigation Transmission Tunnel held on 23rd May. Tatar stated that with the opening of the tunnel, the fertility of the soil will increase in both Güzelyurt and the Mesarya Plain after bringing water from Anatolia and all agricultural activities will be given acceleration.

Tatar added that the Project of bringing water to TRNC from Turkey had been seen as a dream for years however it was achieved by intensive work and said that the achievement of the project is a source of pride and happiness for him.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the ceremony via video conference and noted that the agriculture sector will modernise following the completion of the Project and TRNC’s development will gain a different momentum.

Expressing that with the Güzelyurt Plain Irrigation Transmission Structures Project, water will be delivered to 18,730 decares of land which was previously irrigated with underground sources and within the scope of the Mesarya Plain Irrigation Project 97,200 decares of land will meet with irrigation water for the first time, Erdoğan said that with the opening of the agricultural area to irrigation, an annual 156 million Turkish lira income growth and additional employment of approximately 10,000 people will be provided.

Saying “The negotiations in Cyprus remained inconclusive because of the uncompromising attitude and impertinence of the Greek Cypriot side”, Erdoğan stated that those who massacred the Turkish Cypriots between the years of 1963 and 1974 left the negotiation table with unreasonable excuses just as the solution was approached during the negotiation processes.

Expressing that while the Greek Cypriot side, who refused the Annan Plan, was rewarded by being accepted to the European Union, the Turkish Cypriot side, who voted YES in the Annan Plan referendum, was punished, Erdoğan said “It is not possible to establish a common future with a mentality that shares nothing even a hospital with Turkish Cypriots”. Pointing out that the 5+UN informal meeting held in Geneva was an important turning point in the struggle for independence and the future, Erdoğan said that the Turkish Cypriots made new and reasonable proposals for a permanent solution at this meeting.

Stating that a solution in Cyprus must be built on reality rather than dreams, Erdoğan noted that if a new negotiation process is to be carried out, it should be carried out between two states, not between two societies, and how the two states can cooperate should be determined.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office