Goodbye to The Abnormals and Hello to MAYHEM

By Chris Elliott…

In publishing news of a forthcoming entertainment event in aid of Tulips at Tawny’s Bar, Crystal Bay View Apartments, Bahçeli we learned of the retirement during the Covid-19 period of the great fundraisers and entertainers, The Abnormals and we learned from Susie Ford that a new replacement group, MAYHEM, has been formed and will be making their debut performance on 8th June and this is what Susie had to say:

“The Abnormals were a great group who performed over 5 years and raised lots of monies for the charity Tulips, and raised I believe in the region of over 200 thousand TL

Thank you to everybody who ever supported this group and watched their shows, meeting great people and making great memories along the way. Art and the lovely much remembered Mary Watson will always remain special in our past good times. They helped us and advised us immensely.

Of MAYHEM this is my surprise and photos and details about the new group will become available after the first appearance at Tawny’s Bar.”